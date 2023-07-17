Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a warm start with fair skies and temperatures in the 70s this morning.  Expect mostly sunny skies today and a light breeze out of the south and southwest.  It will be another hot afternoon with temperatures reaching the triple digits and a heat advisory in effect through this evening.  High pressure at the upper levels of the atmosphere sits right over us this week, bringing some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far.  Expect afternoon highs to reach the triple digits each and every afternoon this week with a light breeze and lots of sunshine.  The high pressure finally begins to move farther west by the weekend, bringing rain chances back to the forecast.

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-17-23
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
