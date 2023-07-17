WATCH: Connecticut police detain woman on roof of stranger’s home

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From TMX

STAMFORD, Connecticut - Police hostage negotiators and medical personnel in Connecticut last week apprehended a woman who entered a stranger’s home and climbed three stories onto the roof.

The Stamford Police Department responded to a disturbance call at a home on Saddle Rock Road at around 1 p.m. on July 12, where an unknown woman had entered and argued with the homeowner.

The homeowner told police that the woman walked into his house and began screaming at him, then fled upstairs and climbed onto the roof. Officer attempted to coax her toward a balcony with no success.

The police department’s Hostage Negotiation Team and Behavioral Health Unit were called to the scene, along with the Stamford Fire Department and Stamford Emergency Medical Service.

Hostage negotiators spoke with the woman for approximately five hours and 40 minutes, police said, while firefighters deployed a ladder truck toward the roof.

A drone video released by the police department shows an aerial view of the scene on the roof. Officers can be seen surrounding the woman and taking her into custody.

“Due to the height of the roof and where the female was positioned, the situation was extremely perilous. All first responders involved are credited with the safe conclusion to this incident,” the police department said in a statement.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation. Police said the investigation “remains active.”

“I want to commend the men and women of the Stamford Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS for their collaborative work on this remarkable rescue,” Mayor Caroline Simmons said in a statement. “Thanks to their efforts, a life was saved, and this incident underscores the incredible commitment and professionalism of all our first responders.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

