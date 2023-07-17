Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who may have committed medical child abuse has been arrested in Rusk County.

Munchausen by Proxy, also known as medical child abuse, may have been committed on a 3-year-old child by the mother, Jessica Gasser, 27, of Tatum. Investigators say Gasser had multiple unnecessary medical procedures performed on her child in Tarrant County. Gasser was located and arrested in Rusk County last week, officials say.

During the alleged abuse, Gasser reportedly sent messages to a friend about her child’s health and posted on Facebook about it, as well. She would then delete the posts and messages. Her social media screen name is MedicalMamaJess.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in contact with Gasser and who received messages about her child’s health. Please call Det. Michael Weber at 817-884-3749 if you have been in contact with Gasser on social media, through email or text.

