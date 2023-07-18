Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will remain in effect through at least Wednesday evening...if not all week long. Excessive Heat Warnings through this evening for Tyler, Jasper, and Newton Counties. Sunny to mostly sunny skies is likely through Thursday, then a partly cloudy sky is expected on Friday. Early on Saturday morning, a weak cold front is expected to advance through a good portion of East Texas, bringing with it a few showers/thundershowers and cooler temperatures. We will still be in the mid-90s, but that is nearer to normal than the triple digits we have seen over the past few days in some areas and are likely to see through at least Thursday. We will have a slight chance for scattered showers/thundershowers on Saturday, and again on Sunday, before the drier air moves back in early next week. As the front moves back through as a warm front on Tuesday, we may have a few showers then as well. High temperatures will be back into the upper 90s early next week as well. Have a great day.

