Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County wanted by FBI for Indianapolis crime

Anthoine Hollians, 39, (left) and Rodney Earl Curry, 37, both of Houston.
Anthoine Hollians, 39, (left) and Rodney Earl Curry, 37, both of Houston.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) – Two Houston men recently arrested in Nacogdoches County on money laundering charges are expected to be charged with federal crimes.

On Friday, Rodney Earl Curry, 37, and Christopher Anthoine Hollians, 39, both of Houston, were arrested on felony money laundering charges after they were found in possession of a large amount of currency during a traffic stop. Deputies were alerted that federal authorities were searching for a 2022 Toyota SUV used in the commission of an armed robbery in Indianapolis and spotted the vehicle traveling southbound along U.S. Highway 59.

The vehicle was clocked traveling above the posted speed limit, and was stopped near the intersection of U.S. 59 and Old Lufkin Road. According to a report by the Nacogdoches Sheriff’s Office, Curry, who was driving, denied deputies’ request to search the vehicle, at which point a K9 was requested, and Garrison Police Department responded. The report states the K9 “alerted” on the vehicle, at which point deputies searched the vehicle and allege to have found $100,000 in a duffle bag in the vehicle.

Both men were taken into custody on third-degree felony charges of money laundering, though additional federal charges are expected to be filed. The money has since been released to the FBI, who has taken over the investigation

