Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.(Tyler Police Dept.)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police has asked for the public’s help finding a baby who was supposed to be in CPS custody but was not surrendered by his mother.

On July 14 at 1:30 p.m. the Tyler Police Department received a report from Child Protective Services that they were to take 11-month-old Jamar Ross into their custody from a residence in the 800 block of W. Mims St in Tyler. The child was not at the residence and is likely in the custody of his mother, 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson. The mother and the child have not been located.

A Smith County Judge has now issued an Amber Alert for the child.

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson, please contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hollians (left) and Rodney Curry, both of Houston, were arrested on a money...
2 Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County for transporting cash
Lufkin man killed in Panola County single-vehicle crash
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County
Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)
Crockett man accused of hiding camera in restroom gets year in state jail

Latest News

Anthoine Hollians, 39, (left) and Rodney Earl Curry, 37, both of Houston.
Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County wanted by FBI for Indianapolis crime
WebXtra: SFA official gives update on current security status
WebXtra: SFA official gives update on current security status
WebXtra: SFA official gives update on current security status
WebXtra: SFA official gives update on current security status
Following the recent SFA cyber attack, KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with a tech security...
WebXtra: Tyler tech security expert talks SFA cyber attack, ransomware protection