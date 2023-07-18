Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Haze from dust storm seen in Phoenix, Arizona

A dust storm blew over Phoenix, Ariz., on Monday, pushed by showers and thunderstorms in surrounding areas. Credit: @marymendola / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX, Arizona - A dust storm blew over Phoenix, Ariz., on Monday, pushed by showers and thunderstorms in surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service.

A video shared by Twitter user @marymendola shows gusty winds blowing a thick, orange cloud of dust in Phoenix on Monday.

Although Phoenix remained dry, showers and thunderstorms to the south and east of the city brought heavy rain, lightning and hail, according to the National Weather Service. Blowing winds of 30–40 mph lofted dust over Phoenix, reducing visibility to around one mile, the agency said.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect in Phoenix through Friday evening. Tuesday is on track to be the 19th consecutive day with high temperatures over 110 degrees, breaking a record set in 1974. Phoenix broke another record on Monday, with 8 consecutive days with low temperatures of 90 degrees or more.

