Austin Police Department investigates city’s 39th homicide of the year

This is the 39th homicide that Austin has investigated in 2023.
This is the 39th homicide that Austin has investigated in 2023.(Austin PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead, the city’s 39th homicide in 2023.

On July 16, 2023, APD officers responded to a shooting at a Valero gas station as 1135 Airport Boulevard.

Officers found a man, Tijarious White, at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say White died at the scene.

The investigation has shown that White was a customer in the gas station. The suspect then entered, then shot and killed White.

Police described the suspect as a “tall Black man with a heavy build.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS (8477).

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

WATCH: KWTX NEWS 10 AT FIVE: 7.19.23 (First Segment)

