DeMeco Ryans takes over Houston team looking to improve with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud

After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked DeMeco Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOUSTON TEXANS (3-13-1)

CAMP SITE: Houston

KEY ADDITIONS: Coach DeMeco Ryans, QB C.J. Stroud, DE Will Anderson Jr., WR Tank Dell, QB Case Keenum, TE Dalton Schultz, CB Shaquill Griffin, OL Shaq Mason, C/G Juice Scruggs, OT Greg Little, OLB Denzel Perryman, FS Jimmie Ward, WR Robert Woods.

KEY LOSSES: WR Brandin Cooks, DL Mario Addison, OL A.J. Cann, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, OL Justin Britt.

KEY STORYLINES: After three seasons as one of the league’s worst teams, the Texans have tasked Ryans with turning around the franchise in his first head coaching job. Ryans, a former linebacker on the team who spent the past two seasons as San Francisco’s defensive coordinator, is Houston’s fourth coach in as many years after Bill O’Brien, David Culley and Lovie Smith were fired in consecutive seasons. He takes over a team that should be on the upswing after taking Stroud with the second overall pick in the draft. General manager Nick Caserio has said Stroud will compete for the starting job, but he’s almost certain to replace Davis Mills, who was ineffective in two seasons as a starter. The Texans also beefed up their defense by trading up to nab Anderson, a defensive end from Alabama with the third pick in the draft. Another thing to watch in camp is the expected return of receiver John Metchie, who missed all of his rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia.

FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS: +18000

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

