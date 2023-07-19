Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Electric shock may have played role in man’s drowning

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Marshall Meadors III was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him. (Source: WHNS)
By Sumner Moorer and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Officials say an electrical shock could have contributed to the death of a physician who was found dead near a lake dock in South Carolina Monday night.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the body of 65-year-old Marshall Meadors III in the water shortly after 8 p.m.

Officials with the Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Meadors was missing for about 30 minutes before deputies found him.

Investigators found some exposed electrical wire on an electrical box powering the dock near where the victim was swimming and believe a shock could have contributed to the drowning.

The coroner’s office said their preliminary investigation indicated that Meadors died from freshwater drowning but are still investigating.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hollians (left) and Rodney Curry, both of Houston, were arrested on a money...
2 Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County for transporting cash
Lufkin man killed in Panola County single-vehicle crash
Crockett City Council
Crockett City Council denies call to remove economic board
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County
Anthoine Hollians, 39, (left) and Rodney Earl Curry, 37, both of Houston.
Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County wanted by FBI for Indianapolis crime

Latest News

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him
A car is buried in mud and rocks from recent flooding, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Belvidere, New...
High-water rescue crews save people flooded in Kentucky as death toll rises in northeast US
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs after a visit with campaign volunteers at the...
Trump’s target letter suggests the sprawling US probe into the 2020 election is zeroing in on him
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police to provide update on investigation into Carlee Russell’s disappearance