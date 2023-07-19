Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Equine rescue group holds first fundraiser ride to help keep horses from slaughterhouses, abuse

Equine rescue group holds first fundraiser ride to help keep horses from slaughterhouses, abuse
By Justin Hardcastle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler residents had a chance to help raise money for a horse rescue group, and let their children have some fun, too.

North East Texas Wild Tribe Rescue held the first of what they hope will be many fundraisers so that they can keep fighting to save horses who are enduring bad conditions.

“Our main goal is to take in owner surrenders, like our three over here, and we have one that’s not an owner surrender. That way we can cut the horse off before it gets into the auction pipeline so that they cant be bought by a kill buyer, or a trader and get passed around everywhere.” said Jessica Morris, the president and founder of NETWTR.

Horses that are no longer wanted by owners often get sold to buyers that send them to slaughterhouses overseas where they can be subjected to cruel treatment.

“So I actually worked for someone locally who did not treat horses right at all; they no longer live in this state. But after being there I realized the horrible things that people can do to horses, and so as soon as I left I started filling out all the paperwork to start a nonprofit here and start saving horses how I can, and however many I can.” said Morris

The fundraiser gave parents a chance to bring their children out on supervised rides with the rescue horses. The kids get to appreciate the horses, help the horses in need, and have some fun doing it.

“The girls loved getting to ride horses again, and horses are their favorite animal so they were super excited.” said Lauren Christian, a nanny of two young riders.

North East Texas Wild Tribe hopes to have these fundraisers every couple of weekends, so there are plenty more upcoming chances to help horses in need.

