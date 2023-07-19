Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

GRAPHIC: 1 person killed after car goes airborne, crashes into homes

One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
One person is dead after a car crashed into a home in St. Louis County, Missouri.
By Joshua Robinson and Kalie Strain
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - A speeding car went airborne and crashed into two homes in Missouri, killing one person on Tuesday, according to authorities.

The accident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in St. Louis County.

A resident in the neighborhood provided KMOV with a video of the incident.

GRAPHIC: Some may find the content in the video disturbing.

GRAPHIC WARNING: News 4 obtained video showing a car crashing into a home in south St. Louis County on July 18, 2023.

St. Louis County police said a preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed, veered from the roadway and went airborne after hitting an embankment.

The car crashed into two homes, causing significant damage to one of the structures.

Police said both homes were occupied, but no other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hollians (left) and Rodney Curry, both of Houston, were arrested on a money...
2 Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County for transporting cash
Lufkin man killed in Panola County single-vehicle crash
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County
Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

Historic Nacogdoches church completes 20 year restoration journey
Cyber Security
East Texas health professionals share low-income household survey results
Tyler healthcare workers share low-income household survey results
SFA official gives update on current security status after hackers demand Bitcoin for return of info
Equine rescue group holds first fundraiser ride to help keep horses from slaughterhouses, abuse
Equine rescue group holds first fundraiser ride to help keep horses from slaughterhouses, abuse