Houston man steals money from woman in a wheelchair

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a red and blue shirt and gray pants...
Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a red and blue shirt and gray pants with a stripe on the side.
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect involved with stealing money from a woman in a wheelchair.

On May 19, 2023, at around 3:40 p.m. the victim was eating at a restaurant in the 6600 block of Tidwell.

The suspect walked up to the victim and stole an envelope containing money from her hand.

The suspect left the restaurant and got into an older model maroon Pontiac sedan.

Before the money was stolen, the victim told police she had gone to the bank and cashed her check. She said she believes the suspect followed her to the restaurant.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a red and blue shirt and gray pants with a stripe on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

