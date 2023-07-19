Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Houston Police search for armed robber who forced employees into freezer before fleeing

An unknown man entered around 10:30 a.m. July 17 a restaurant prior to opening, located at the...
An unknown man entered around 10:30 a.m. July 17 a restaurant prior to opening, located at the 5300 block of North Freeway.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for aggravated robbery.

An unknown man entered around 10:30 a.m. July 17 a restaurant prior to opening, located at the 5300 block of North Freeway.

According to police, the man located the employees, who were getting ready for the day, and pointed a handgun at them while demanding their property.

The suspect then forced the employees to the freezer and then fled the location in an unknown direction, possibly in a white four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 18 and 25 years old, 5 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a black mask, tan pants and a black Yellowstone pullover.

Anyone with information is to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hollians (left) and Rodney Curry, both of Houston, were arrested on a money...
2 Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County for transporting cash
Lufkin man killed in Panola County single-vehicle crash
Lufkin men arrested after leading deputies, police on chase in stolen vehicles
Crockett City Council
Crockett City Council denies call to remove economic board
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
Burn ban file graphic.
Houston, Polk counties enact burn bans
Deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology
East Texas deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology
Deanna Petty has lived in the Hamptons for two and a half months; she said there are a lot of...
Gardening helps nourish mental, physical health of Hamptons of Tyler residents
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy