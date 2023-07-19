Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin ISD discusses budget plan with school board members

School Board member Kristi Gay said the budget has to be approved by the state legislature before a change could be made.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Budget discussions were held at Lufkin ISD’s administrative building on Tuesday. This budget is dependent on how much revenue is received from the state.

Charlotte Bynum, Lufkin ISD CFO, said, “We are not proposing a raise at this time due to the fact that we do not have the revenue for that raise.”

School Board member Kristi Gay said the budget has to be approved by the state legislature before a change could be made.

“We are planning right now to set a budget based on what we had last year, and then we would plan to come back and do a revised budget and amend the budget that we set at the end of August to take into account the information that we get from the state later after school starts,” Gay said.

She also said it’s unknown at this time when a decision could be made and that it could take months.

“Maybe September, maybe October. We do plan to follow their directives and take full advantage of the funds that they offer for us to do staff increases at that time,” says Gay.

Bynum believes the state’s plan will pass with voters in November; since property values are lower, voters’ taxes would be less.

“On August the first, I will bring my first proposed budget to the board. That’s a lot different than in prior years. So, I’m just all that I can to get ready for the final decisions that must be made, and we are ready and willing to go with our budget as it needs to be,” says Bynum.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Hollians (left) and Rodney Curry, both of Houston, were arrested on a money...
2 Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County for transporting cash
Lufkin man killed in Panola County single-vehicle crash
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County
Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Marshall Police Department hosts meeting for new community policing program
Historic Nacogdoches church completes 20 year restoration journey
Marshall Police Department hosts first meeting for newly established community policing program
Marshall Police Department hosts first meeting for newly established community policing program
East Texas health professionals share low-income household survey results
East Texas healthcare workers share low-income household survey results