Massive ‘doomsday fish’ stuns deep sea divers in international waters

A 6-foot fish rumored to signal looming natural disasters surprises deep sea divers. (Source: CNN, WANG CHENG-RU)
By Jeremy Roth, CNN
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(CNN) - A massive “doomsday fish” stuns deep sea divers in international waters.

Divers say they were dazzled by an enormous deep-sea oarfish recently spotted off the northeastern coast of Taiwan.

The 6-foot-long fish was found dotted with what appeared to be giant bite marks.

And if that isn’t ominous enough, the creature is known as a “messenger from the sea God’s palace.”

It has gained a reputation as being a “doomsday fish” as legend claims the oarfish appears just before natural disasters like tsunamis or earthquakes.

