Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney

The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.

During their Tuesday night meeting, the city council of Nacogdoches appointed Jerry Wayne Baker as their city attorney. The motion passed unanimously.

Baker currently works as a litigation attorney in Holland & Knight’s Austin office. Baker has also worked as an attorney at the East Texas office of a major regional law firm and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

