Pregnant Louisiana woman killed in rollover involving alligator near Corpus Christi

Louisiana pregnant woman dies following rollover crash involving alligator near Corpus Christi(Refugio County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - A Louisiana mother and her unborn baby died after a rollover crash involving an alligator just north of Corpus Christi.

Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded July 16 to a rollover accident on State Highway 35 near FM 774.

According to the sheriff’s office, a truck was traveling when it hit an alligator and then rolled over.

Two adults and three children were transported to area hospitals.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

