SEC Media Days: 1-on-1 interview with ESPN’s Dari Nowkhah

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Seven SEC programs have taken the podium and four more went on Wednesday at the conference’s media days.

News 3 Sport’s caught up with Dari Nowkhah of ESPN and the SEC Network for his expectations of Texas A&M’s season.

Nicole Griffith: A&M was one of the first teams to go. What were you most interested in learning from them and did you learn it?

Dari Nowkhah: I think the question most of us want to know is what will Jimbo say about his relationship with Bobby Petrino, their working relationship in particular, play calling and so on. I don’t think we got through his main big room session with any answers on that.. over the course of the day with various media outlets he did talk about Bobby calling plays, and I do think that’s one of the great stories of the league is how will that relationship work? Two very strong personalities that have a lot of pride, and I’m curious to see over the course of the season, but to Jimbo’s credit he understood that the offense needed a boost. He is this offensive mind but it just wasn’t working and he went out and got one of the best offensive minds in modern history.

Nicole Griffith: What do they have to do to contend to win this conference?

Dari Nowkhah: I think one is consistent quarterback play and maybe Conner Weigman is that guy and they certainly hope he is. Get the ball to their weapons. They’ve got plenty of them. I think their wide receiver group is under appreciated a little bit and Ainias is Ainias. Defensively I think they are okay. They’ve got a lot of studs on that side of the ball. Offensively it’s be creative, and that’s why and I think that’s why Jimbo went out and got Bobby Petrino.

Nicole Griffith: Is there a number that you would be comfortable with A&M getting for wins next year?

Dari Nowkhah: I look at this team with all of the talent and the amount that they’ve underachieved since the 2020 season when they finished 5th, and I would look at 9-3 like the train is back on the tracks everything is good let’s go from there. Realistically I think they are a 7-8 win team. It’s a lot to ask to go from where they were to where they are in this conference and that division in particular.

