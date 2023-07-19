SEC Media Days: Alabama looking forward to return to College Station

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KBTX) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide were greeted by several fans at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Nashville on day tree of SEC Media Days.

While the team is coming off a disappointing season by Alabama’s standards, they’re only focused on moving forward.

“Every year is challenging,” Saban stated. “Every year is. No matter what’s happened in some other year, at some other time, in some other circumstance, it’s not going to impact this year. The people on this team, the coaches on our staff are going to do what they can to impact this year in a positive way in terms of what we want to accomplish and what we want to do,” Saban added.

“We have a new season coming up with a lot of new opportunities and a lot of new doors that we can open,” said linebacker Dallas Turner. “We just plan on going 1-0 and just laying that foundation now in the summer and offseason should be important going into the season,” Turner added.

An Alabama-Texas A&M rivalry has picked up steam in the past couple of seasons with the Aggies pulling off the upset two years ago at Kyle Field and almost doing it again last year in Tuscaloosa.

“It’s always a battle when we play them,” Turner said. “Jimbo is doing a good job over there leading the guys in the right direction. There’s a lot of talent over there and doing a lot of good things over there,” added Turner.

“I think that both years weren’t just a regular we show up to play,” explained offensive lineman JC Latham. “In my freshman year, they had previously lost two games, so I think as a group we didn’t think they’d be able to play us. Last year we lost Bryce, so I don’t think we were mentally prepared for him not to play. I think we need to do a better job of understanding that anything can happen. Anybody might go down at any given moment. They might or might not play the next game however it may go. That’s just coming from experience,” Latham added.

“I know College Station is a very tough place to play,” defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry said. “The SEC is always going to be hard-fought games. That’s why you play here at Bama and that’s why you play here at the SEC,” McKinstry added.

The Crimson Tide will look to avoid back-to-back losses at Kyle Field when they take on the Aggies in Week Six on October 7th.

