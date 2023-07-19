Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It is going to be another very hot day as temperatures rocket back up into the 99-103 degree range, and heat indices easily climbing well over 110 degrees for many areas. Please be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day and please keep a close eye on children, pets, and elderly family members and neighbors. Thursday will be just as hot if not just a degree or two cooler.. then we’ll finally see our higher pressure overhead, of “heat dome”, begin to shift back to the west. Once our heat dome is no longer directly overhead ETX, a weak cold front will begin to slide back down into East Texas on Friday. In addition to the weak cold front, some limited shower and thunderstorm potential will bring average highs back down into the middle to upper 90s over the weekend. Just like this current week, higher pressure builds back in just as quick as it left by next Monday, bringing afternoon temps back to near 100 degrees with very limited rain chances possible only in Deep East Texas for early next week.

