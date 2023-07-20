Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Can you drink too much water?

In some rare cases, it can lead to death
(Arizona's Family)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — How much water should we be drinking a day? It is a controversial topic.

And depending on who you ask, the answer you get might slightly differ.

However, two things are certain:

  1. Drinking too little water will cause dehydration, and,
  2. Drinking too much water is potentially dangerous, throwing your body’s electrolyte balance off. In some rare cases, it can even lead to death.

But how much is too much water? And when can this possibly become an issue?

Dr. Thomas Arnold joined KSLA’s Priscilla Borrego in the studio Wednesday (July 19) to weigh in on the subject. He discussed:

  • how much water we should be consuming,
  • whether it’s different for men and women,
  • whether overhydration is a problem,
  • what happens to our body if we consume too much water,
  • the signs that someone may have drank too much water, and,
  • the differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion versus Heat Stroke.
Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion versus Heat Stroke.(CDC)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lufkin men arrested after leading deputies, police on chase in stolen vehicles
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
On Tuesday, we learned hackers are trying to sell stolen information involving students and...
SFA official gives update on current security status after hackers demand Bitcoin for return of info
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney

Latest News

Deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology
East Texas deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology
Canen Dickman, a 15-year-old incoming freshman at Worthington Kilbourne High School, collapsed...
Soccer coach saves 15-year-old’s life with CPR after he went into cardiac arrest during practice
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in California. In-N-Out...
Masks are out at In-N-Out after burger chain bans employees from wearing them in 5 states
WebXtra: TxDOT implements safety precautions for East Texas workers during extreme heat