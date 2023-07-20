Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage Bulldogs receive state rings

Carthage players show off their championship rings
Carthage players show off their championship rings(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - Well over here in Carthage today at the Bulldog Fieldhouse, it was all about these state champions receiving their championship rings.

CISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter said, “you know, one couldn’t say enough about our kids and coaches and the effort they put in all last year. The standard they set, the culture that that this program has helped build in the district of winning, of competition and of excellence and just very excited for them to get to put these rings on their hands today is really special.”

Carthage Quarterback Conner Cuff said, “you know, we’re finally wrapping it up and you know, finally put a cap on it, you know, just getting the rings and being here one last time was pretty special.”

Well, coach, this is number nine for you. You’re running out of fingers. Did you have to get this one now sized up for your thumb?

“Well we can maybe start working on putting on other places, but It’ll never get old, it’s a very special day,” said head coach Scott Surratt. I know I’m the luckiest man in the world, but I’m very, very humbled every time we get one but we got the fire going again and we’re gonna chase number 10.”

And we’ll see what the Bulldogs can do this upcoming season as they go for number 10. Reporting in Carthage for East Texas sports, I’m Mark Bownds.

