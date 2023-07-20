Nacogdoches Communications Task Force promotes effective communication tools

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - NacWise and Nac311 are two tools Nacogdoches Communications Task Force wants you to use to stay in the know about important things going on in the city.

Communications task force member Graham Garner explained how these tools work.

“One is called NacWise, and that’s a service that allows people to sign up for text messages and I believe also phone calls and perhaps other forms of messages that the city can push out,” Garner said.

On the other hand, Nac311 allows you to take initiative and report issues that you see to the city.

“If they see that there’s a streetlight out, or there’s a pothole, you can actually take a picture, and/or send a message to the city,” said Garner.

Garner said that effectively communicating as a community can save people in the long run.

“Tools like this I think will help people of course save time, to also be safe, in some instances save money, save their property, if you know for example that flooding’s happening then you can make the proper preparations to protect your home or your business.”

The communications task force wants the city to communicate more effectively, but Garner said that can’t happen if the tools aren’t put to use.

”It is important for the city to have these tools but if people aren’t aware of them and they don’t use them or know how to use them then it doesn’t do the good that it could.”

The Nacogdoches Communications Task Force was created in September 2021 as an effort to evaluate communication efforts in the city and recommend change as needed. To find out more about NacWise and Nac311, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.