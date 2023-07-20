Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘No games or everyone dies’: Failed bank robbery leads to arrest of two suspects

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (KWTX) - A failed bank robbery attempt led to the arrest of two suspects involved.

On July 18, 47-year-old Joseph Caddell and 29-year-old April Curry both were arrested for their involvement in the attempted robbery after a tip led investigators to both suspects who were currently housed in the Johnson County Jail on unrelated charges.

The White Settlement Police Department initially responded to a bank robbery that happened on April 18, 2023, at around 4:18 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they determined a man and woman attempted to rob the Wells Fargo Bank on 101 S. Jim Wright Freeway.

Surveillance footage showed the two bank robbers arrive on a stolen motorcycle. The man stayed on the motorcycle while the woman went inside the bank.

Police say the woman passed a note to the bank teller reading “I want everything in the drawer now. No games or everyone dies.”

The bank teller activated a holdup alarm. Police say during the robbery the woman panicked and left on foot without any money.

She got back onto the motorcycle and the pair left northbound on Loop 820 Highway.

The department is working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine any additional federal charges against both suspects.

