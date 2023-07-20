Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart. (Source: Courtany Amborn/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (Gray News/TMX) - Video captured hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather reportedly forced the Walmart to close after rain could also be seen coming into the store and making a mess around the registers.

Courtnay Amborn shared the video where a woman is heard saying “Oh my God” as large amounts of hail are coming through the roof of the store.

According to reports, the storms swept through the area and brought heavy wind and large amounts of hail to neighborhoods while knocking down several trees.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of tennis ball-sized hail in the region.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Dylan Avery Jones, left, and David Dean Corbett
Lufkin men arrested after leading deputies, police on chase in stolen vehicles
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
On Tuesday, we learned hackers are trying to sell stolen information involving students and...
SFA official gives update on current security status after hackers demand Bitcoin for return of info

Latest News

In this image from U.S. Capitol Police security video, released and annotated by the Justice...
Former Trump State Department official convicted of attacking police during Capitol riot
Video shows rain, hail falling through roof of Wisconsin Walmart
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Senate Judiciary approves bill to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices
Jessica Grigoreva said she refuses to move Ginger or surrender the pet and could now face...
Owners of emotional support pot-bellied pig kept against city ordinance could face criminal charges
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort...
Sen. Grassley releases full FBI memo with unverified claims about Hunter Biden’s work in Ukraine