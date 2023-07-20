Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Burn Ban has been issued for Houston and Newton Counties in Deep East Texas until further notice. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through Thursday for a good portion of East Texas with Heat Advisories in effect for southern and western areas. Heat Index Values are expected to be from 108°-113° with a few areas even higher. At least a Heat Advisory is possible on Friday. A weak cold front is expected to pass into East Texas on Saturday morning over northern areas and into the evening hours for southern locations. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are possible on Saturday. Scattered showers and/or thundershowers will remain possible over Deep East Texas Sunday through Tuesday as well. Cooler temperatures are expected on Saturday and Sunday, then we warm-up back into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees early next week. Stay Cool and Pray for Rain! Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.