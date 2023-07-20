Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve got another very hot day ahead with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s, and heat indices (Feels like temp) easily surpassing 105°, so please make sure you are drinking plenty of water throughout the day and limiting your time outdoors during the afternoon. Important reminder that any yardwork or exercise should be done earlier in the day if possible, as temps will still be in the middle 90s as late at 8PM for some. Friday will be a similarly hot day, but by the evening hours we’ll see a weak cold front begin to cross into our northern counties. This cold front will make it somewhere south of I-20 by Saturday morning and could help a few showers and thunderstorms develop throughout the day. Coverage for our weekend rain will be very limited, meaning most won’t see much of anything, so consider yourself lucky if you get a downpour or even just a few drops! Temperatures will likely not see a huge cooldown for our Saturday or Sunday, as most will likely still see a range of middle to upper 90s, so please still focus on heat safety if you have any outdoor plans this weekend. Next week we go back to the upper 90s to near 100 degrees for all with mostly dry conditions. There is a slight chance of a few showers and thunderstorms developing along a sea-breeze Monday and Tuesday afternoon, which would bring some rain to portions of Deep East Texas. Cross your fingers!

