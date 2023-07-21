Angelina College names new men’s soccer coach

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College has announced a new head men’s soccer coach.

Martin Melchor of Jacksonville will be heading up the team, and he says that he has every intention of seeing the program grow.

On the college’s website Melchor says, “I’m coming into a young program that’s done very well. The last couple of seasons really show what Angelina College has to offer, and my job is to make the most of the resources we have while adding whatever value we can bring in through my experiences and through recruiting.”

And it won’t take long to see the Roadrunners back on the field, as they are scheduled to be at home taking on Ranger College August 11 at 3 p.m.

