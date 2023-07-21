Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Angelina College names new men’s soccer coach

Martin Melchor named new men's soccer coach at Angelina College
Martin Melchor named new men's soccer coach at Angelina College(Mark Bownds)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina College has announced a new head men’s soccer coach.

Martin Melchor of Jacksonville will be heading up the team, and he says that he has every intention of seeing the program grow.

On the college’s website Melchor says, “I’m coming into a young program that’s done very well. The last couple of seasons really show what Angelina College has to offer, and my job is to make the most of the resources we have while adding whatever value we can bring in through my experiences and through recruiting.”

And it won’t take long to see the Roadrunners back on the field, as they are scheduled to be at home taking on Ranger College August 11 at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Avery Jones, left, and David Dean Corbett
Lufkin men arrested after leading deputies, police on chase in stolen vehicles
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
On Tuesday, we learned hackers are trying to sell stolen information involving students and...
SFA official gives update on current security status after hackers demand Bitcoin for return of info

Latest News

Dallas Wings
Ogunbowale and McCowan carry Wings to 98-88 win over the Liberty
Australia, Mexico to meet in soccer friendly in Dallas in September
Carthage players show off their championship rings
Carthage Bulldogs receive 2022 state championship rings
Standing with his colleague attorney Steven Levin, center, and former Northwestern athletes,...
Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say