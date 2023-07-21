Corrigan hardware store joins those affected by Deep East Texas chainsaw thefts

Deep East Texas (KTRE) - Burris Farm and Home hardware store is the latest victim in a pattern of Deep East Texas robberies targeting chainsaws.

11 chainsaws were stolen from the Corrigan store. Two months ago, six chainsaws were also stolen from the John Deere dealership in Crockett. Burris Farm and Home owner, Ryan Burris, said it makes him feel uneasy.

“It just made me sick in my stomach, it really did and to know that something that you work to daylight to dark for, 6 days a week, can be taken away from you that fast, it made me sick it really did,” said Burris.

The suspects were able to quickly grab 11 chainsaws after throwing a rock through the front door glass, totaling $6,600 for the tools and an extra $1,000 to replace the door. Despite the loss, Burris feels the community has stepped up.

“I mean I can’t tell you the amount of customers that were calling us, texting us, Facebook messaging us you know, ‘Hey I’m sorry, what can I do, we had people wanting to know hey what got stolen, what model got stolen, can I come up there and buy one from you,’” Burris said.

Burris said his job is a little harder now.

“I have been watching people a little bit closer this week, unfortunately it makes you look at things a little bit different, your typical customer a little bit different because you know, is this person wanting something that I have and not wanting to pay for it.”

Crockett Police Chief Clayton Smith believes the suspects are from out of state. Law enforcement cannot say if the two robberies are connected yet, but the investigation is still ongoing.

