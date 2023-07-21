Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates

KLTV′s Kristine Guevara spoke with Dr. Jennifer Newton about reasons for the spike in maternal mortality and how women can reduce risk.
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States. A report from the CDC counted 1,200 women who died of maternal causes in 2021.

In 2020, that number was down 861. And, in 2019, it was 754.

KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with an OBGYN, Dr. Jennifer Newton with Four Seasons Women’s Health, about the reasons for the spike and what women can do to reduce the risk.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Avery Jones, left, and David Dean Corbett
Lufkin men arrested after leading deputies, police on chase in stolen vehicles
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected in several burglaries...
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

Consumers bought around 346,000 of them over the past five years.
Cupkin children’s cups recalled due to high levels of lead
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
FILE - Researchers with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston published the...
New study finds teen suicide rates dropped during COVID-19 school shutdowns