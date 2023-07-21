Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Ellen Trout Zoo announces birth of Malayan Tapir

Image of the newborn tapir.
Image of the newborn tapir.(Ellen Trout Zoo.)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo has announced the birth of a Malayan Tapir.

According to the announcement, the baby tapir was born on Monday and it is currently off-exhibit with its mother to make sure it is nursing properly.

The Malayan Tapir is the largest of four varieties, the zoo said, and is native to Southeast Asia. The animal is related to horses and rhinos, and are herbivorous. The Malayan Tapir is considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Tapir pregnancies last 13 to 14 months, and they only have one baby.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Dylan Avery Jones, left, and David Dean Corbett
Lufkin men arrested after leading deputies, police on chase in stolen vehicles
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans

Latest News

The hairstylist and longtime friend to True Vine used to perform there frequently with his...
True Vine fundraiser to help East Texas man raise money for liver transplant
Jeff and Gaven
Child making tour to Texas Harley Davidson shops stops in Tyler
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Tri-County Community Action hosts free child health screening event for Center residents
Deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology
East Texas deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology