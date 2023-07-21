Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Fourth arrest made in connection with Lufkin man’s shooting death

Jardon Castle
Jardon Castle(City of Lufkin)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The U.S. Marshals Service arrested the fourth and final suspect in the April murder of Lufkin man Richard Coutee.

Jardon Castle, 18, of Jasper, was taken into custody around midnight Friday by the marshals in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The marshals have been searching for Castle for the past several months and also aided in the July 10 arrest of Trederrick Sherman, 17, in Crockett.

“We would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for all of their hard work in getting the last of these suspects into custody,” Lufkin Police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth said.

Castle, Sherman, Cassidy Johnson, 17, of Lufkin, and a juvenile, are charged with murder in Coutee’s April 3 shooting death.

Castle will be extradited back to Angelina County in the coming weeks.

Previous reporting:

Task force arrests Crockett teenager in connection with fatal shooting of Lufkin man

Lufkin police identify victim of fatal late-night shooting

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Avery Jones, left, and David Dean Corbett
Lufkin men arrested after leading deputies, police on chase in stolen vehicles
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected in several burglaries...
Sabine County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
WATCH: Houston police searching for suspect who robbed pawn shop at gunpoint
Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
WebXtra: East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates