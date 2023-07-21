Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Home sales slowed in the U.S., still plenty of demand in East Texas

Home sales slowed in the U.S., still plenty of demand in East Texas
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Recent reports from the National Association of Realtors show that since January, U.S. home sales fell to a slower pace.

President Ed Pool of Charles Pool Real Estate agrees that there is indeed a decline in home sales and explains the effect it has on home buyers and realtors.

He said, “since this is such a small amount of inventory, it makes it difficult because there are still multiple offers on properties that are appropriately priced.”

What does that say about the market?

“There is a little bit of a leveling in the market but still quite a bit of demand.”

Pool said with more people moving into the community, it creates that demand.

“We have some people that are trying to capitalize in the market and get a higher price...our buyers are not accepting that. They’re very educated when it comes to appraised value, so they’ll offer normal price, but not an exceptional price,” he said.

When asked how the East Texas market compares to others in the state, he said it’s similar.

And a reason for the decline, he said, workers’ demand has more to do with it along with a significant rise in interest rates.

“Anything below $400,000 that’s properly priced is selling quickly, above that is a little bit slower,” said Pool.

So, what would this mean for realtors and the sale of homes?

He said, “If you have some listings that are priced higher than they’re not moving, so it’s the difficulty in marketing and trying to get them sold and to educate the seller. Anything below that where the market is active then there’s a lot of activity and a lot to do.”

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Avery Jones, left, and David Dean Corbett
Lufkin men arrested after leading deputies, police on chase in stolen vehicles
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
On Tuesday, we learned hackers are trying to sell stolen information involving students and...
SFA official gives update on current security status after hackers demand Bitcoin for return of info

Latest News

Jeff and Gaven
Child making tour to Texas Harley Davidson shops stops in Tyler
KLTV 10 p.m. M-F, Recurring - clipped version TRUE VINE CONCERT BENEFIT
UT Health EMTs collect donations from Athens community for patient in need
UT Health EMTs collect donations from Athens community for patient in need
KLTV 10 p.m. M-F, Recurring - clipped version DEATH THREAT SCAM