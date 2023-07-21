Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Human remains discovered in luggage on Texas Ranch

By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities say the remains of a body were found in a piece of luggage on a ranch in Bexar County.

On July 21, 2023, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 10:45 a.m. of a suspicious package at a ranch in the 18000 Blk of W Loop 1604 S in far Southeast Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says people on the ranch were feeding their animals when they saw a piece of luggage on the middle of the property.

After the people investigated, they found human remains in the luggage.

“There wasn’t really a whole lot of effort to hide the body other than it was inside of a suitcase,” Salazar said.

At this time the body has not been identified and it is unknown how long the body was there prior to being found, according to Salazar.

Salazar says the medical examiner and fire marshal will be assisting in the investigation.

