LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview running back Taylor Tatum has announced his intent to play for Oklahoma following his senior year.

Taylor is among the top running backs in the country. As a junior in Longview he rain for nearly 1,900 yards and scored 33 touchdowns.

