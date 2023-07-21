Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another very warm, muggy start with temperatures in the upper 70s this morning.  A few more clouds are expected today with temperatures once again reaching the triple digits this afternoon.  An excessive heat warning is in effect until 8pm this evening.  A weak cold front arrives tonight into tomorrow morning with a tiny bit of relief from the heat.  A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day tomorrow and temperatures will still be hot, but humidity will be lower.  Expect afternoon highs near average for this time of the year this weekend.  The heat turns back up next week with more sunshine and more triple digits back in the forecast.

