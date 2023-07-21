Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mother welcomes 3rd daughter born on same day exactly 6 years apart

A woman in Louisiana says her three daughters have all been born on July 20, exactly six years apart.(Jasmine Clark)
By Scottie Hunter and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana woman is staying busy in July as she welcomes her newest bundle of joy into the world.

WAFB reports that Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday at a woman’s hospital in Baton Rouge.

Jasmine Clark gave birth to a little girl named Ja’Laijah Snowten on Thursday. (Jasmine Clark)

And the date is extra special for Clark, as Ja’Laijah is her third child to be delivered on July 20 since 2011.

Clark has two other daughters, 6-year-old Jaliyah and 12-year-old Khamyria. Jaliyah was born on July 20, 2017, and Khamyria was born on July 20, 2011.

Each of the girls now shares the same birthday, exactly six years apart.

“We love the blessing of our newest little girl, and the fact that I can always throw one big party for all of my girls,” Clark said. “It’s truly a blessing and something that is definitely unique.”

According to Clark, she did not plan for each of her daughters to be born on the same day, but it has made remembering their birthdays a little easier.

Clark also has a 9-year-old son named Jamon who was born in February 2014.

The mother of four admits things can get challenging at times but she would not have it any other way.

“It’s very expensive and hard at times but I make it happen. I’m not exactly sure how I did this three times, but I love every single moment with these girls,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

