Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police arrested a former Nacogdoches ISD teacher on multiple charges related to an inappropriate teacher-student relationship.

Annaleigh Andrews, 24, of Nacogdoches, who taught at McMichael Middle School, was arrested Thursday and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail. She is charged with three counts of improper relationship between educator and student, three counts of sexual assault of a child, three counts of trafficking a child to engage in sexual conduct and three counts of enticing a child with intent to commit a felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, a social media post is what initially led police to being investigating Andrews’ alleged actions with a former student.

In a statement released Friday morning, Nacogdoches ISD officials said Andrews had resigned earlier this month prior to the allegations coming to light and is no longer employed by the district. According to the arrest affidavit, Andrews stated in an email to Nacogdoches ISD that she was resigning to go teach in foreign countries. Nacogdoches ISD officials were not made aware of the social media posts until Wednesday, which is when the Nacogdoches Police Department was contacted.

“The safety and welfare of all students is the overriding priority of the district. Upon learning of this allegation, NISD immediately contacted law enforcement. The district appreciates those who brought the information forward and encourages continued reporting by others when a concern exists regarding the health or safety of our NISD student population,” the statement said.

