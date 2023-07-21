Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Several East Texas Counties, over the southern 1/2 of East Texas are under Burn Bans.
Hot through Friday. A bit cooler on Sat over northern areas...still hot, south. Few showers possible.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Excessive Heat Warnings for much of East Texas through tomorrow evening...Heat advisories are in effect for the western and southern fringe of East Texas through Friday as well. Burn Bans are now in effect for Cherokee, Houston, Polk, Angelina, and Newton Counties until further notice. Very dry conditions persist across all of East Texas, especially over the southern ½ of East Texas. Without any significant rainfall, more burn bans are expected, if not likely. A weak cold front passes into and through East Texas late Friday and throughout the day on Saturday. This front brings in slight chances for showers/thundershowers and some slightly cooler temperatures for a few days. We start drying out and heating back up next week. Highs in the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday, then back into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Stay Cool out there and please continue to pray for rain. Have a great night.

