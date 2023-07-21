Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Houston police searching for suspect who robbed pawn shop at gunpoint

The suspect initially acts like a customer, then displays a handgun and demands money. Credit: Houston Police Department /BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
From TMX

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a pawn shop in Houston.

Surveillance video released by the Houston Police Department shows a male suspect entering a pawn shop on the 7100 block of Bellfort Street at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The suspect initially acts like a customer, then displays a handgun and demands money from the cash register. According to police, the suspect removed money from the register and fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a Black male, standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, four inches tall, wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt reading “California Republic.”

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

