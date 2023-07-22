Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Brother of ex-NFL star Aqib Talib’s pleads guilty to murder, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say the brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2022 shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.(Source: Lancaster PD/CNN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has pleaded guilty to murder in the 2022 shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas, prosecutors said.

Yaqub Salik Talib, 40, pleaded guilty Thursday to the charge in the shooting of 43-year-old Michael Hickmon, according to Claire Crouch, a spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney’s office. She said Talib agreed to a sentence of 37 years in prison and that he will be sentenced in August.

A lawyer for Talib did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Friday.

Last August, police said witnesses saw Talib pull out a gun and repeatedly shoot Hickmon during a brawl among adults at a youth football game in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster. Police said the fight was prompted by a disagreement between the opposing coaching staffs over calls made by the officiating crew, but an official with one of the teams later said it began when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.

The sons of both Talib brothers played on one of the teams and Hickmon's son played on the other, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Yaqub Talib left the field following the shooting and later turned himself in to police. His lawyer said at the time that his client "regrets the tragic loss of life" but was surrendering to "have the chance to say his side of the story."

Aqib Talib is a five-time Pro Bowler who announced his retirement in 2020. He was named last year as a contributor for Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” but left the role following the shooting.

Most Read

Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
Angelina County man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lufkin
Jardon Castle
Fourth arrest made in connection with Lufkin man’s shooting death
Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Jeff and Gaven
Child making tour to Texas Harley Davidson shops stops in Tyler

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers All-Star SS Seager leaves game against former team after spraining right thumb
File - Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Southwest Airlines adds former Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri to its board of directors
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
FILE- Mary Skinner inspects the rear end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze at Jamestown...
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
Rodney Reed
Retrial denied for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says evidence proves he didn’t kill woman