Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Civil rights complaint accuses City of Lubbock of discriminatory zoning

Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people conflicted with the school’s beliefs and LeSage’s discrimination.(Pixabay via MGN)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A civil rights complaint is now on file against the City of Lubbock, citing discriminatory zoning practices.

Legal Aid of Northwest Texas filed the complaint on behalf of residents in north and east Lubbock who say the city’s industrial zoning laws disproportionately affect Hispanic and Black neighborhoods.

Legal Aid says the heavy industries built up in those areas stunt commercial development, lower property values, and lower the overall quality of life.

The complaint also accuses the city of perpetuating that problem with its latest Unified Development Code and its Lubbock 2040 plan for future growth.

The complaint was filed with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of the Treasury and the DOJ.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
Angelina County man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lufkin
Jardon Castle
Fourth arrest made in connection with Lufkin man’s shooting death
Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Jeff and Gaven
Child making tour to Texas Harley Davidson shops stops in Tyler

Latest News

The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in homeschooling families, and the numbers continue to...
East Texas homeschooling sees continued increase following COVID-19
Investigators testify for prosecution in trial of Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
East Texas produce growers face challenging summer heat
California State Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker speaks during a news conference outside...
Winning numbers drawn for Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $720 million