Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Dallas faces Los Angeles, looks for 5th straight victory

Dallas aims to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Los Angeles Sparks (7-13, 6-9 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (12-9, 7-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Wings' record in Western Conference play is 7-5. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 82.2 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Sparks' record in Western Conference action is 6-9. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nneka Ogwumike averaging 7.7.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Sparks won 93-83 in the last matchup on June 25. Ogwumike led the Sparks with 27 points, and Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Satou Sabally is scoring 17.4 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 19.9 points, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Karlie Samuelson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 7-3, averaging 85.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 75.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
Angelina County man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lufkin
Jardon Castle
Fourth arrest made in connection with Lufkin man’s shooting death
Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Jeff and Gaven
Child making tour to Texas Harley Davidson shops stops in Tyler

Latest News

File - Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Southwest Airlines adds former Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri to its board of directors
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
FILE- Mary Skinner inspects the rear end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze at Jamestown...
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
Rodney Reed
Retrial denied for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says evidence proves he didn’t kill woman
Why are the Texas Rangers the only MLB team without a Pride Night?