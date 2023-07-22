Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! After a very hot week, we thankfully have a weak cold front currently pushing south through ETX and will eventually stall out somewhere in Deep East Texas this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible for our northern counties early today, with slightly better chances for scattered rain closer to the front in Deep East Texas throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Coverage still looks very limited, meaning many of us won’t see a drop and it’ll still be OUR job to stay safe and cool during the heat over the weekend. Limited rain chances will continue to be a possibility for Sunday, generally for areas close to the stalled out front, then higher pressure builds back in for next week which will lead to highs jumping back up into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees each afternoon. There is a small silver lining for early next week’s forecast, as a few showers or storms will be possible along a sea-breeze on Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Cross your fingers and hope for some rain, because drought conditions are really starting to get out of hand for most of East Texas.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.