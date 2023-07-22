Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas boy finishes journey to visit all of the state’s Harley Davidson dealerships

Gaven Quirarte, 8, has a rare form of muscular dystrophy
In the span of 8 days Gaven Quirarte has traveled almost 3,700 miles on a Harley Davidson...
In the span of 8 days Gaven Quirarte has traveled almost 3,700 miles on a Harley Davidson motorcycle to visit all of the Harley Davidson dealerships in the state of Texas.(Courtesy)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas is giving a warm welcome to 8-year-old Gaven Quirarte.

In the span of 8 days Gaven has traveled almost 3,700 miles on a Harley Davidson motorcycle to visit all of the Harley Davidson dealerships in the state of Texas.

On Saturday afternoon the journey finally ended at the Horny Toad Harley Davidson in Temple. The dealership made hot dogs, invited different motorcycle clubs and even made Gaven a gift basket full of Harley Davidson merchandise.

”We started in New Braunfels and worked our way over to Corpus, over to the border, Amarillo, Lubbock, all over the place,” Jeff Wyatt with Mile Monsters Inc.

Wyatt, along with a few other members of the nonprofit “Mile Monsters Inc” made Gaven’s wish come true.

”It was awesome,” Gaven told KWTX.

At the age of five Gaven was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

”He’s the only one with his type of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy so we’re kind of writing the book with what’s to come,” Gaven’s mother Jessica Quirarte said.

Along the ride Mile Monsters Inc raised money to help Gaven’s family cover the medical expenses. In the end they raised over $6,000 for the cause.

”When we met the Mile Monsters it was a whole new realm,” Jessica said. “Gaven didn’t just gain monsters he gained a whole family.”

A film crew followed Gaven and Mile Monsters inc around on their journey. The team is working on a documentary that should be released by the end of this year.

Mile Monsters Inc is still accepting donations for Gaven via his GiveButter page.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
Angelina County man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lufkin
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Jardon Castle
Fourth arrest made in connection with Lufkin man’s shooting death
Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Corrigan hardware store joins those affected by Deep East Texas chainsaw thefts
Corrigan hardware store joins those affected by Deep East Texas chainsaw thefts

Latest News

POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home
She is hoping Belly Blessings will become a non-profit organization to continue feeding others...
Lufkin native launches BBQ event to feed community
The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase in homeschooling families, and the numbers continue to...
East Texas homeschooling sees continued increase following COVID-19
Investigators testify for prosecution in trial of Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates