Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ta’yonni Johnson.

Authorities say Ta’yonni was abducted by Calvin Williams Johnson, 22. He is armed and the child is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Ta’yonni was last seen at 2699 Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins, Georgia. Ta’yonni and Johnson were last seen heading east in a 2003 silver Jeep Liberty with Georgia plate CSX5096.

Ta’yonni is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call the Warner Robins Police Department at 299-886-0317 or 911.

