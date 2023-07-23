POLICE: 2-year-old flown to hospital after shooting self in head in Nacogdoches home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities responded to a report of a shooting to find a 2-year-old critically injured in a Nacogdoches home on Saturday.

Around 11:37 a.m., police, firemen and EMS responded to a report of an accidental shooting at a residence in the 800 block of Texas Oak St., according to a release from the Nacogdoches Police Department.

First responders arrived and learned that a 2-year-old child had found a handgun inside the residence and shot themselves in the head, police said.

The child was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a Houston-area hospital for a higher level of care. The child is believed to be in critical condition.

Officers with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene, and this is an ongoing investigation. Police have said no further information is available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.