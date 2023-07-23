Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Sabally, Howard and Ogunbowale each score at least 25, Wings beat Sparks 98-84

Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter as Dallas pulled away from the Los Angeles Sparks and the Wings won 98-84 for their fifth victory in a row
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter as Dallas pulled away from the Los Angeles Sparks and the Wings won 98-84 Saturday night for their fifth victory in a row.

Satou Sabally added 26 points, 11 rebounds and six assists while Natasha Howard had 28 points and 11 rebounds. She also had four steals for the Wings (13-9), who have won seven of their last eight games.

Los Angeles (7-15) has lost a franchise record eight consecutive games since back-to-back wins over the Wings on June 23 and 25. The Sparks lost their first seven games, and 12 of 14, to open the 2015 season before eventually making the playoffs.

The Wings shot a season-high 53.9% (41 of 76) from the field and scored 26 points off 12 Los Angeles turnovers.

Los Angeles took a 57-56 lead when Ogwumike hit a wide-open 3-pointer almost three minutes into the third quarter but Ogunbowale answered with a step-back 3 as the shot clock expired to spark a 12-3 run that gave Dallas the lead for good.

Ogunbowale assisted on a jumper by Howard and then scored three consecutive baskets to cap the spurt and make it 67-59 with 4:01 left in the third.

Dearica Hamby led Los Angeles with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting and Jordin Canada added 16 points and seven assists. Nneka Ogwumike also scored 16 and Azurá Stevens 12.

Sabally had 20 points in the first half and Howard had 16 for the Wings, who led 52-48 at the break.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Most Read

Robert Lee Conner IV (from a previous arrest, May 2022)
Angelina County man arrested after high-speed pursuit through Lufkin
Annaleigh Andrews is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a former student.
Nacogdoches ISD teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student
Jardon Castle
Fourth arrest made in connection with Lufkin man’s shooting death
Maternal mortality is on the rise in the United States.
East Texas OBGYN discusses rising maternal mortality rates
Corrigan hardware store joins those affected by Deep East Texas chainsaw thefts
Corrigan hardware store joins those affected by Deep East Texas chainsaw thefts

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers All-Star SS Seager leaves game against former team after spraining right thumb
File - Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., during a Senate Rules Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Southwest Airlines adds former Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri to its board of directors
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his...
The Texas shooter in a racist Walmart attack is going to prison. Here’s what to know about the case
FILE- Mary Skinner inspects the rear end of a General Motors Chevrolet Cruze at Jamestown...
North American trade pact on 3rd anniversary: Optimism is rising for US and Mexican workers
Rodney Reed
Retrial denied for Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed, who says evidence proves he didn’t kill woman