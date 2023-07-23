Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Temperatures a bit warmer today. Dangerous heat returns this work week.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas! We’ve got a great looking day on tap with lots of sunshine and mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible south of I-20 this afternoon, although coverage will be very limited, and most won’t see a drop. Temperatures today will trend a bit warmer compared to yesterday as highs will range in the lower to middle 90s with a few hot spots hitting around 97-98 degrees. You’ll also notice a brownish tint to the horizon, which is Saharan Dust. A bigger plume is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and could push into ETX tomorrow or Tuesday, so those with Asthma or COPD should watch the forecast closely for further developments. Dangerous heat and severe sunshine will reign supreme for most of the upcoming work week as highs climb back up to near 100 degrees each and every day. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible across Deep East Texas each afternoon thanks to a potential sea-breeze, although coverage would be limited again, and most won’t see a drop.

